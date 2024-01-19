News
More Fun Moments From Ira-Nupur's Wedding

More Fun Moments From Ira-Nupur's Wedding

January 19, 2024 16:07 IST
Inside pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are still pouring in.

Kiran Rao, who recently made her Instagram debut, shared some lovely moments from the wedding.

Ira married long-time boyfriend Nupur in a Christian wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after a registered marriage in Mumbai on January 3.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

'Some outtakes from a super fun wedding. We laughed, sang, danced, hugged, posed and even chilled. A lot,' Kiran writes about the wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Kiran and Reena Dutta can't stop laughing, as they join the bride Ira Khan, Azad and Aamir Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

The wedding celebrations saw a lot of performances, including one from Kiran, Azad and Aamir at the sangeet.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Kiran turns on the swag.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

A beautiful bond.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Nupur Shikhare joins in.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

The three siblings: Azad, Ira and Junaid Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Kiran rocks the sari look.

