Gujarat Titans in must-win battle vs in-form KKR

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill slammed centuries as they put on an opening stand of 210 runs which propelled Gujarat Titans to 231 for 3 in the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on May 10, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill's return to form will provide a big boost to Gujarat Titans as they square off against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in their must-win IPL game in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Gill roared back to form scoring his fourth IPL hundred to keep GT's slim play-off hopes alive with a comfortable win over Chennai Super Kings at home in their last outing.

He and Sai Sudharsan's twin centuries were the cornerstone of the hosts' huge total and their role will be crucial once again as they face KKR, which became the first team to qualify for the play-offs on Saturday.

As many as seven teams are still in the race for the play-offs. While Rajasthan Royals (16) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (14) are well-placed at second and third position, three teams -- CSK, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants – have 12 points each. GT and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on 10 points and can reach a maximum of 14.

With a negative net run-rate, GT's chances are the least and it will take a miracle for the former champions to sneak into the top four.

However, one thing is clear: GT will again have to play out of their skins and register big wins to keep their mathematical chances alive.

GT's bowling has lacked teeth this season, with the pacers inconsistent and spinners leaking runs. But the bowlers did manage to snap three CSK wickets in the first three overs in their last outing.

Mohit Sharma's variations and knuckle balls were effective and Rashid Khan's guile also stood out and they would hope for another good outing.

But it will again boil down to the top-order batting, which has failed to fire in the last few games before Gill and Sudharsan came up with sensational tons en route a record 210 opening stand.

KKR, on the other hand, need just one win in their remaining two games to seal a top-two finish after they qualified for the play-offs with an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians in a rain-hit game on Saturday night.

Sunil Narine (461 runs & 15 wickets) has carried the team with his all-round brilliance, while fellow-West Indian Andre Russell is another impactful player with 222 runs and 15 wickets this season.

Leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy, with 18 wickets in his kitty, has been in good rhythm. Phil Salt too has given the team sensational starts but been off the boil a bit in the last three innings.

Others like Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep Singh have also stepped up when needed as the two-time champions emerged as the most consistent team this season.

The venue has proved to be batter-friendly and witnessed some high-scoring games.

GT beat KKR twice in the last three meetings but the hosts can't lower their guard as it was at Ahmedabad where Rinku Singh gave them a nightmare when he slammed Yash Dayal for five successive sixes in the final over last year.

Teams (from):

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Allah Ghazanfar and Phil Salt.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier and BR Sharath.

Match starts: 7.30pm.