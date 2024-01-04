News
Ira-Nupur's Unique Shaadi

Ira-Nupur's Unique Shaadi

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 04, 2024 14:28 IST
Say Hello to Mr and Mrs Nupur Shikhare!

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan married her beau on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Mumbai's Taj Lands End hotel, in a registered marriage.

 

The proud father just can't stop grinning!

 

Aamir holds his former wife and Ira's mum, Reena Dutta, close, in the family picture, including his sons Junaid and Azad.

 

Nupur's mother Pritam Shikhare joins in for a pic.

 

Aamir welcomed Kiran Rao on stage with a sweet kiss.

 

Kiran and Reena bond at the wedding.

 

Junaid will make his debut soon in a YRF film.

 

Nupur chose a unique way to arrive for his shaadi -- he jogged up to the venue with his friends and then...

 

Didn't mind playing the dhol himself!

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

