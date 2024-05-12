News
Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh lauded after KKR trounce MI

Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh lauded after KKR trounce MI

May 12, 2024 11:55 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders leg spinner Varun Chakaravarthy reacts during his miserly spell of 4-0-17-2 in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Kolkata on Saturday night.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders leg spinner Varun Chakaravarthy reacts during his miserly spell of 4-0-17-2 in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Kolkata on Saturday night. Photograph: BCCI

Varun Chakaravarthy's ability to consistently figure among the wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders drew praise from former Australian tearaway bowler Brett Lee, who said he made life difficult for Mumbai Indians batters in the rain-shortened, low-scoring IPL match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday night.

Chakaravarthy bowled miserly and took two wickets for 17 runs as KKR won by 18 runs to become the first team to seal an IPL play-off berth.

 

With 18 scalps he is the third-highest wicket-taker so far this season behind Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah and PBKS's Harshal Patel, both of whom are on 20 wickets.

"He bowled beautifully. He made efforts to pick the hard length, he banged the ball short in the wicket which did not allow the batsmen to get underneath the ball and made the cross-bat shots difficult," Lee told JioCinema on Sunday.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru high-performance director Mike Hesson said KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer seems to be relishing punishing the Mumbai Indians bowlers.

Venkatesh has struck two half centuries this season and came close to striking a third before he was dismissed on 42 (21 balls) as he emerged the highest run-getter on both sides on Saturday.

"He seems to love playing against Mumbai Indians. He got hit on the knee earlier but that did not seem to stop him. He timed everything beautifully, batted with a strike rate of over 200 and when everybody else was struggling because of the seaming ball, he played a match-winning hand," said Hesson.

