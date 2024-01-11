Now, Christian Wedding For Ira Khan

After solemnising their relationship via a registered marriage in Mumbai on January 3, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with long-time beau Nupur Shikhare in a Christian ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
The wedding on Wednesday was attended by family and close friends.
In a video that has gone viral, Ira and Nupur can be seen walking down the aisle, as their family and friends cheer them.
In another clip, the newlywed couple is seen dancing on stage.
Ira and Nupur reportedly met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan, and Ira was living with her father.