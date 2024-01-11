News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Now, Christian Wedding For Ira Khan

Source: ANI
January 11, 2024 11:52 IST
Photograph: ANI Photo

After solemnising their relationship via a registered marriage in Mumbai on January 3, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with long-time beau Nupur Shikhare in a Christian ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The wedding on Wednesday was attended by family and close friends.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

In a video that has gone viral, Ira and Nupur can be seen walking down the aisle, as their family and friends cheer them.

 

Photograph: ANI Photos

In another clip, the newlywed couple is seen dancing on stage.

Ira and Nupur reportedly met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan, and Ira was living with her father.

Source: ANI
