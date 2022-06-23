Mithila Turns On The CHARM

Aditi opts for stripes... Priyanka likes pink... Khushboo goes green...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: There's no stopping Priyanka Chopra!
When she's not filming Citadel, the actress seems to be working on widening her horizon.
After opening a restaurant in New York, she has launched her new homeware line, Sona Home.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: She wants to, she says, introduce her Indian heritage to homes in the US.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari picks a zebra print ethnic gown for the day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Roy Hydari/Instagram
IMAGE: Doesn't Mithila Palkar look stunning in traditional wear?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Neha Sharma is lost in thought.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: As is Tisca Chopra.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: What is Mouni Roy indulging in?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: Chahatt Khanna attends a dance rehearsal.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Sarah Jane Dias lets her hair do the talking.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram
IMAGE: 'Don't be green with envy,' says Kushboo Sundar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushboo Sundar/Instagram
IMAGE: Urvashi Dholakia shares a picture from the sets of Naagin 6 with Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash and Mahekk Chahal.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram
IMAGE: 'I dance with you on your tunes, in the lights you create! Only if I could write a love letter to you my darling Rain!' says Divyanka Tripathi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram
IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur shares a picture from Rashtra Kavach Om, which will release on July 1.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram