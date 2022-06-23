News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mithila Turns On The CHARM

Mithila Turns On The CHARM

By Rediff Movies
June 23, 2022 12:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aditi opts for stripes... Priyanka likes pink... Khushboo goes green...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: There's no stopping Priyanka Chopra!
When she's not filming Citadel, the actress seems to be working on widening her horizon.
After opening a restaurant in New York, she has launched her new homeware line, Sona Home.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She wants to, she says, introduce her Indian heritage to homes in the US.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari picks a zebra print ethnic gown for the day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Roy Hydari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Doesn't Mithila Palkar look stunning in traditional wear?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neha Sharma is lost in thought.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: As is Tisca Chopra.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What is Mouni Roy indulging in?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Chahatt Khanna attends a dance rehearsal.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sarah Jane Dias lets her hair do the talking.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Don't be green with envy,' says Kushboo Sundar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushboo Sundar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Urvashi Dholakia shares a picture from the sets of Naagin 6 with Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash and Mahekk Chahal.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'I dance with you on your tunes, in the lights you create! Only if I could write a love letter to you my darling Rain!' says Divyanka Tripathi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur shares a picture from Rashtra Kavach Om, which will release on July 1.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Kartik Needs YOUR HELP!
Kartik Needs YOUR HELP!
Guess where is Sushmita Holidaying?
Guess where is Sushmita Holidaying?
Which Of These Asanas Have You Tried Doing?
Which Of These Asanas Have You Tried Doing?
OPS walks out as AIADMK meet backs rival Edappadi
OPS walks out as AIADMK meet backs rival Edappadi
'External dissonance mark of Constitution's strength'
'External dissonance mark of Constitution's strength'
Why BofA Sec has cut year-end Nifty target to 14,500
Why BofA Sec has cut year-end Nifty target to 14,500
Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali Makes HIT Films
Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali Makes HIT Films

More like this

When Married Couples ROMANCED On Screen

When Married Couples ROMANCED On Screen

Why is Kangana Laughing Like That?

Why is Kangana Laughing Like That?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances