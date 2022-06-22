Why is Kangana Laughing Like That?

Which stars did Photographer Pradeep Bandekar meet on Tuesday? Do click on the images for a closer look.
IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut seems to be in a good mood as she takes a flight to meet Sadhguru in Coimbatore on World Yoga Day.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia was also on her way to meet Sadhguru.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Pooja Hegde keeps her airport fashion simple yet trendy.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: What is Telugu Actor-Producer Sundeep Kishan doing in Mumbai?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Malaika Arora never forgets to smile for the photographers.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill, who looks fabulous here, remembers to mask up.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Tara Sutaria starts promoting her new film, Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor takes centrestage along with...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: ...John Abraham, who reportedly turns villain in this film.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan, still promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is spotted outside at Ashutosh Gowariker's office.
Is he doing Gowarikar's next?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Amyra Dastur is ready for a workout.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Nora Fatehi dazzles in a red off-shoulder dress as she shoots for Dance Deewane Juniors.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Neetu Kapoor, who is also seen in Dance Deewane Juniors, does not look nervous about her acting comeback in JugJugg Jeeyo.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Jasmin Bhasin gets blingy for the shoot.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Karan Kundrra is ready to host.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Hansika Motwani goes on a dinner date with...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: ...Shenaz Treasury.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar