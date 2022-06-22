Which Of These Asanas Have You Tried Doing?

International Yoga Day may be over but yoga remains an important part of Bollywood's daily life.

Here's some yoga inspiration for you!

Please click on the images for a closer look at the stars doing yoga.

IMAGE: Adah Sharma says, 'Make your mind flexible and the body will follow.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma is 'Forever grateful to the ancient and truly unparalleled form of wellness.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Hema Malini: 'My personal contribution to celebrate World Yoga Day. This awareness world over of our ancient practice of yoga is so wonderful. It is for us to take care of our body which is God’s gift to us.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Twitter

IMAGE: Dia Mirza shares a picture from Koksar, Himachal Pradesh, and writes, 'Anywhere, anytime, on the go… meditation brings balance like nothing else can. Nature and yoga make life better in every possible way.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul Singh: 'Yoga is Sanity, Yoga is alignment, Yoga is peace !! It’s more than just an activity , It is a way of LIFE #happyinternationalyogaday On this occasion thankyouuuu my yoga guru @anshukayoga for bringing me into this world of zen.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Milind Soman shares a picture with wife Ankita Konwar and says, 'Now that @ankita_earthy is a certified yoga instructor, I am sure I will improve a lot On International Yoga Day we celebrate one of the most wonderful gifts that India has brought to the world !!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

IMAGE: Sayani Gupta shares a throwback picture from Andretta, the artist's colony in Himachal Pradesh, and writes, 'The best gift my Mashi gave me when I was 8. Still the best way to solace.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: 'I bow to you yoga... pl make sure I practice more often,' says Aditi Rao Hydari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: Esha Gupta is 'seeing a world from a different perspective'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: 'The best thing I did for myself was to get on a mat and trust my teachers,' says Shruti Seth.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Seth/Instagram