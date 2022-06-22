Kartik Needs YOUR HELP!

Kalki grows tomatoes... Ananya wishes her mom... Amitabh does the Nach Punjaban dance...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan has a question for you: 'Shehzada needs a vacation Suggest a destination.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela, who will be seen in the Tamil film The Legend, co-starring Saravanan Arul and Prabhu, looks stunning in traditional Tamilian attire.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram
IMAGE: Kalki Koechlin admires the tomatoes in her garden and writes, 'These decided to ripen just the day before I left for a long trip, so considerate.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram
IMAGE: Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa wish mum Bhavana on her birthday: 'My best friend !! Happy birthday Mama, you’re my whole entire universe.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Bobby and Sunny Deol wish their older sister Vijayta Gill on her birthday: 'Hey Lali didi wishing you with all my love on your special birthday ... you mean the world to me.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan aces the Nach Punjaban hook step.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram
IMAGE: Like Raveena Tandon's jewellery?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram
IMAGE: Divya Dutta wishes Director Anubhav Sinha as he turns 57 today.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram