When Married Couples ROMANCED On Screen

Audiences love to see art imitate life.

All the more so when the pair romancing on silver screen is head over heels each other off it as well.

But there's added excitement to check how a real-life married jodi fares before the camera.

All eyes are glued on newly-weds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as they prepare to show off their chemistry when Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva hits the screens in September.

Sukanya Verma looks at some other husband and wife filmi collaborations.

Neetu Singh-Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir's legendary parents Rishi and Neetu, one of the most beloved pairs on and off screen of all time, met on the sets, fell in love and worked in a series of hits like Khel Khel Mein, Amar Abkar Anthony and Kabhi Kabie.

Though Neetu took a break from acting to focus on marriage and motherhood, she made a comeback, decades later, opposite her favourite Rishi in varying movies like Love Aaj Kal, Do Dooni Chaar, Besharam and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

The good-looking duo fell in love while working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela.

Fans loved the movie as well as their scorching chemistry resulting in more hits under Bhansali's opulent direction, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavaat.

After marriage though, Deepika has only pitched in a guest appearance as significant other Romi Dev to her husband's Kapil Dev in '83, a critically appreciated recreation of India's World Cup win against the West Indies but one of the pandemic's first big cinematic casualties.

Kajol-Ajay Devgn

They refuse to let hits or flops come in the way of pairing up even after their wedding in 1999.

After a spate of turkeys like Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, U, Me Aur Hum and Toonpur Ka Superhero, the duo finally hit a jackpot in the action-packed historical drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero.

Jaya Bhaduri-Amitabh Bachchan

Jaya Bhaduri and Amitabh Bachchan's pairing struck gold in Zanjeer and continued to endear viewers even after they tied the knot in 1973.

Over the decades, they've come together for relationship dramas like Silsila, comedies like Chupke Chupke and generational family sagas like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan

The other Bachchan couple in the family met with relatively mixed success.

Though their early films together Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho and Umrao Jaan sank without a trace and the blockbuster Dhoom 2 didn't pair them opposite one another, Abhishek-Ash's chemistry remains best appreciated in Mani Ratnam's Guru.

Since their big celebrity wedding in 2007, they've appeared in Mani Ratnam's Raavan as well as Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar Raaj.

Neither did anything for their combined brand value.

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan

When they first starred in LOC: Kargil, Saif and Kareena were regular co-stars.

When they paired up in Tashan, sparks flew and before anyone knew it, they became a number.

Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod followed in quick succession.

They may be Bollywood's foremost power couple but post marriage, Bebo has only appeared in a cameo opposite Saif in the rom-com Happy Ending.

Genelia D-Souza-Ritesh Deshmukh

One of the most rock solid relationships in tinsel town, Ritesh and Genelia knew they are a match made in heaven ever since they debuted together in Tujhe Meri Kasam.

Their pairing is all set to make a comeback after a decade of marriage and two kids in the Shaad Ali comedy Mister Mummy.

Ratna Pathak Shah-Naseeruddin Shah

Mandi, Mirch Masala, Encounter, Paheli, one of Bollywood's most grounded and cerebral couples Naseer and Ratna have been a part of several films since they became husband and wife in 1982.

Yet one got a glimpse of their quirky chemistry only in Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa, where Naseer plays her departed husband interacting through a large photo frame.

Hema Malini-Dharmendra

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's gorgeous combination struck instant gold at the box office across hits like Seeta Aur Geeta, Sharafat, Raja Jani, Sholay, Pratigya, Jugnu, Azaad.

After the two got married too, they met with steady success in Aas Paas and Raaj Tilak.

Most recently, they got together for daughter Esha's Mamma Mia remake, Tell Me O Kkhuda.

Saira Banu-Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu didn't do too many movies following her nikaah to Dilip Kumar in 1966, even though most of them happened to be opposite her better half, Sagina, Gopi and Bairaag.

Off screen, they were rock steady but on celluloid, their chemistry fared far better opposite the likes of Rajendra Kumar and Madhubala.

Kalpana Kartik-Dev Anand

Kalpana Kartik and Dev Anand's on screen imagery is imprinted in back to back classics.

The charming duo first worked in Guru Dutt's Baazi and got secretly married during the making of Chetan Anand's Taxi Driver.

Their last film together was Vijay Anand's Nau Do Gyarah after which Kartik decided to quit films and become a homemaker.