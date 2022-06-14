Meet Kajal Aggarwal's BABY

Kajal Aggarwal gave the world a glimpse of her baby boy, Neil Kitchlu, who turns two months old on June 19.

The Singham actress, who set high maternity fashion trends, welcomed her first child on April 19.

Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu, who wed in October 2020, shared the news of their pregnancy in January this year.

Please click on the images for a closer look at Kajal and her baby.

IMAGE: Kajal captions this adorable picture: '#NeilKitchlu The love of my life. #heartbeat.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram