'Postpartum isn't glamorous, but it can be beautiful'

Giving birth to a child is one of life's most exhilarating experiences, and Kajal Aggarwal knows it now.

Three nights after her son Neil was born, the actress shares her thoughts on becoming a mother -- 'It's not been easy...' 'but it sure can be beautiful'.

Here is Kajal, in her own words.

Please click on the image for a look at Kajal's baby bump.

IMAGE: 'Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world.

'Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be!

'Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self actualisation and such an indescribable feeling!

'That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel tremendous amount of gratitude and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time.

'Ofcourse it’s not been easy- 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp, squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you’re doing it all right, all topped with dozes of anxiety.

'But it’s also moments like these - Sweet cuddles in the wee hours of the morning, gazing into each other’s eyes with a look of confident recognition, adorable little kisses, the quiet moments when it’s just the two of us, growing, learning, discovering each other and navigating this wonderful journey together.

'In reality, postpartum isn’t glamorous but it sure can be beautiful!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram