Rediff.com  » Movies » Pranitha Subhash's Baby Shower

Pranitha Subhash's Baby Shower

By Rediff Movies
May 17, 2022 13:54 IST
Southside star Pranitha Subhash, who starred in Hindi films Bhuj: The Pride of India and Hungama 2, announced her pregnancy last month.

Pranitha, who wed Bengaluru businessman Nitin Raju in May 2021, shared pictures from her traditional baby shower, also known as seemantha in Karnataka.

Please click on the images for glimpses from Pranitha's seemantha ceremony.

 

IMAGE: Pranitha looked lovely in this pink-bordered yellow sari.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She matched her traditional sari with traditional jewellery.

 

IMAGE: And, of course, there was a variety of food.

 

IMAGE: How beautiful!

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
