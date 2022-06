Kareena Goes On A Lunch Date With...

Do click on the images to find out the stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted over the weekend.

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor visits daddy Randhir Kapoor for Sunday lunch.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor was there as well.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Jeh met his grandpa too.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan promotes his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo at Korum Mall in Thane, northeast Mumbai.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kiara Advani dances for her fans.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: The signature step from their new song, Dupatta tera satrang da.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra promote their new film, Hit -- The First Case.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty screens her new film Nikamma for mum Sunanda Shetty, mother-in-law Usha Rani Kundra, sister Shamita and friend Akansha Malhotra.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra arrives with their son, Viaan.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon visits a salon.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: As does Karishma Tanna.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: And Huma Qureshi.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rakul Singh waves to the photographers.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor steps out for dinner with a friend.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor gets clicked on the streets of Mumbai.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra visits Producer Vashu Bhagnani's office.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Three generations of Kapoors -- Neetu, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara -- meet Manish Malhotra at his home.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi launch the trailer of their new action film, OM: The Battle Within.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: OM marks Cinematographer Kapil Verma's directorial debut.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: A month after filing for divorce from wife Seema Khan, Sohail Khan throws a party for family and friends at their favourite eatery, Hakkasan.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Their son Nirvaan Khan joins his dad.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: As does his cousin, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: That's Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri's son Ayan Agnihotri and...

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: ...Their daughter Alizeh Agnihotri, who joined the party as well.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Other guests included Director Abhishek Kapoor.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Yasmin Karachiwala and her husband Minhaz.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shazahn Padamsee.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rithvik Dhanjani with a friend.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar