Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first child on Tuesday, April 19. The lil' boy will be called Neil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gautam Kithclu/Instagram

Gautam posted the announcement on Wednesday morning, writing, 'Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings.'

Kajal and Gautam had shared news of the pregnancy in January. The couple wed in October 2020.