Meet Bollywood's LADY KILLERS!

IMAGE: Saiyami Kher shares a moment with Abhishek Bachchan from the sets of Ghoomer and writes, 'Every project I do it feels special, some feel extra special. All my life, I've dreamt of living the life of a professional cricketer. ‘Ghoomer’ gave me that opportunity. As they say, when you really want something, the universe conspires to make it happen. This project taught me that.

'Captained by R Balki, shot by @vishalsinhadop Ghoomer was all about team work. This was a project with some of the nicest people I've met.

'This was project that let me play a sport which I love. A project that let me play one of the most challenging roles I've played thus far; both emotionally & physically.

'It feels too good to be true.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram