Meet Bollywood's LADY KILLERS!

Disha's sizzling selfie... Keerty's gorgeous sari... Nithya's brilliant smile...
IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar wraps up The Lady Killer, opposite Arjun Kapoor, and writes, 'After 45 days of shoot, a failed attempt at getting some killer ones by The Lady And The Lady Killer.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Saiyami Kher shares a moment with Abhishek Bachchan from the sets of Ghoomer and writes, 'Every project I do it feels special, some feel extra special. All my life, I've dreamt of living the life of a professional cricketer. ‘Ghoomer’ gave me that opportunity. As they say, when you really want something, the universe conspires to make it happen. This project taught me that.
'Captained by R Balki, shot by @vishalsinhadop Ghoomer was all about team work. This was a project with some of the nicest people I've met.
'This was project that let me play a sport which I love. A project that let me play one of the most challenging roles I've played thus far; both emotionally & physically.
'It feels too good to be true.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram
IMAGE: Disha Patani, who celebrated her birthday on June 13, takes a super-hot mirror selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram
IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh puts on some bling as she attends a friend's wedding.
Is the wedding in Kerala, which the actress calls 'Gods own country, and my own people'?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
IMAGE: Nithya Menen -- the actress is a trained singer and has done playback singing for a number of movies -- is having fun as a judge on the sets of Telugu Indian Idol.
That smile could also be celebrating the fact that her film, Thiruchitrambalam, which stars Dhanush and Raashii Khanna as well, has just announced its release date -- August 18.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithya Menen/Instagram
IMAGE: Tillotama Shome gets goofy inside a green autorickshaw.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram
IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan remembers her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary: 'From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope- so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories.
'Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Aww! Isn't that adorable? Shweta Tiwari and her son, Reyansh Kohli, make a cute picture.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram
IMAGE: Ronit Roy sure knows how to multitask!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronit Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: Meanwhile, his younger brother, Rohit Roy, takes it easy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: Shabana Azmi shares a picture with Javed Akhtar and writes, 'What a beautiful time in one of the best resorts we’ve been to .. Time to go again.'
Even today, it sets Shabana laughing.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram