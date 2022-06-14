Rhea Misses Sushant *Every Day*!

Kriti's a water baby... Radhika soaks in the sun... Divyanka gets serious...
IMAGE: On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty looks back at a lovely memory the two had created. 'Miss you every day...' she writes.
IMAGE: Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant's last release Dil Bechara, remembers him too.
IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar shares a beautiful picture as a treat for her fans.
IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda shares: 'From someone, who was afraid of sitting in a bathtub, i grew into a person who enjoys being in a pool. Haha! For me, this is growth.'
IMAGE: Radhika Madan, caught by the setting sun.
IMAGE: Rakul Singh is in work mode.
IMAGE: Huma Qureshi goes on a shopping spree and feels: 'Best kind of therapy is retail therapy ! #besttherapy #retailtherapy #feelgood What have I done? Hey Bhagwan … #shoptillyoudrop #joy.'
IMAGE: 'This is my gimme-some-cake face,' says Ileana D'Cruz.
IMAGE: Erica Fernandes meets her inner child.
IMAGE: Pooja Gor sees red!
IMAGE: Divyanka Tripathi: 'I woke up to a feeling that let's not succumb to pressures and listen to what our heart says! There's no better guide than our inner self. (PS: I am having a great day by the way.. Not smiling in the picture just for a change.)'
IMAGE: Shreya Ghoshal creates magic with Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Eshaan Noorani and Shivam Mahadevan. 'What a joyous day!!,' she writes. 'Pure magic With my favourites today in the studio'
IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra learns a lesson or two from Sadhguru.
IMAGE: Nithiin completes 20 years as an actor in the Telugu film industry and pens a beautiful post.
