Raashii Wants To Entertain You!

Raashii Wants To Entertain You!

By Rediff Movies
June 12, 2022 08:45 IST
Surbhi welcomes the monsoon... Tina woos the camera... Krystal goes to Paris...

Please click on the images for a closer look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Raashi Khanna promotes her upcoming Telugu film, Pakka Commercial.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pakka Commercial is a courtroom action-comedy film directed by Maruthi Dasari. It co-stars Gopichand and will release on July 1.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Sharad Kelkar holidays in London.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Boman Irani promotes his Web series Masoom, the Indian remake of Irish drama series Blood, with co-star Pankaj Tripathi.
It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 17.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tina Dutta shows off her perfect pins in a high-slit floral dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Dutta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Krystle D'souza visits the Eiffel Tower.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Surbhi Jyoti tempts the monsoon clouds.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
