Rediff.com  » Getahead » Your Summer Pix: God's Own Country

Your Summer Pix: God's Own Country

By JEZREEL PANNIKOT
June 08, 2022 17:28 IST
We asked you, Dear Readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPix.

Jezreel Pannikot sent us these pictures from his summer trip to God's Own Country.

Take a look!

Summer pics from Kerala by Jezreel Pannikot

IMAGE: Watch the sun rise in the midst of nature at Koothattukulam in Kerala.
 

Summer pics from Kerala by Jezreel Pannikot

IMAGE: The roads are lined with tall trees, offering plenty of respite from the scorching sun.
 

Summer pics from Kerala by Jezreel Pannikot

IMAGE: Almost every home in Kerala will have a well and a host of coconut and palm trees.
 

Summer pics from Kerala by Jezreel Pannikot

IMAGE: You don't have to go on a safari or to the zoo to see an elephant. Many temples and ancestral families own, and look after, elephants.
 

Summer pics from Kerala by Jezreel Pannikot

IMAGE: The sunlit courtyard, waiting for the first rain.
 

Summer pics from Kerala by Jezreel Pannikot

IMAGE: Vast stretches of lush green paddy fields are a treat for tired city eyes. Rice sown in the winter months is harvested in summer, right before monsoon arrives.
 

Summer pics from Kerala by Jezreel Pannikot

IMAGE: Wonder what these little ones have spotted!

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes summer?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.

JEZREEL PANNIKOT
COMMENT
Print this article
The Many Moods of Summer
Your summer pix: Time For Ice Cream!
Your Summer Pix: Let's Hit The Beach!
What Johnny Depp Ate: The Recipes!
'Mithali, you shaped the lives of many young girls'
Rajasthan minister in Udaipur resort gets ransom call
Pact allows India, Vietnam to use each other's bases

