Your Summer Pix: God's Own Country

We asked you, Dear Readers, to share your most interesting #SummerPix.

Jezreel Pannikot sent us these pictures from his summer trip to God's Own Country.

Take a look!

IMAGE: Watch the sun rise in the midst of nature at Koothattukulam in Kerala.

IMAGE: The roads are lined with tall trees, offering plenty of respite from the scorching sun.

IMAGE: Almost every home in Kerala will have a well and a host of coconut and palm trees.

IMAGE: You don't have to go on a safari or to the zoo to see an elephant. Many temples and ancestral families own, and look after, elephants.

IMAGE: The sunlit courtyard, waiting for the first rain.

IMAGE: Vast stretches of lush green paddy fields are a treat for tired city eyes. Rice sown in the winter months is harvested in summer, right before monsoon arrives.

IMAGE: Wonder what these little ones have spotted!

