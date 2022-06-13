Ready for Priyanka's Citadel?

Anushka enjoys the beach... Chiranjeevi parties with Kamal, Salman... Alia's family outing...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra gives us a hot glimpse of her new Web series, Citadel.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: Anushka Sharma is enjoying the beach with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, who completed 17 months on Saturday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Disha Patani is having, as she announces to the world, a good hair day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram
IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh explores Kerala: 'Gods own country, and my own people.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
IMAGE: Looking at Shanaya Kapoor, as she looks at herself.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Chiranjeevi celebrates the success of Kamal Haasan's latest film, Vikram, along with Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Salman Khan.
'Absolute joy, celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @beingsalmankhan @lokesh.kanagaraj & team at my home last night. What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you!' he writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi/Instagram
IMAGE: Caption this: What is Abhishek Bachchan telling A R Rahman?
Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram
IMAGE: Farhan Akhtar gives us a glimpse of his Sunday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram
IMAGE: Soni Razdan dines out with daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram
IMAGE: Arjun Rampal's lunch date with daughter Myra.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram
IMAGE: Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan send a postcard from London.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram