News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ready for Priyanka's Citadel?

Ready for Priyanka's Citadel?

By Rediff Movies
June 13, 2022 13:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anushka enjoys the beach... Chiranjeevi parties with Kamal, Salman... Alia's family outing...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra gives us a hot glimpse of her new Web series, Citadel.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma is enjoying the beach with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, who completed 17 months on Saturday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Disha Patani is having, as she announces to the world, a good hair day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh explores Kerala: 'Gods own country, and my own people.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Looking at Shanaya Kapoor, as she looks at herself.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Chiranjeevi celebrates the success of Kamal Haasan's latest film, Vikram, along with Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Salman Khan.
'Absolute joy, celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @beingsalmankhan @lokesh.kanagaraj & team at my home last night. What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you!' he writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Caption this: What is Abhishek Bachchan telling A R Rahman?
Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Farhan Akhtar gives us a glimpse of his Sunday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Soni Razdan dines out with daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Arjun Rampal's lunch date with daughter Myra.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan send a postcard from London.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Fatima Loves Laali!
Why Fatima Loves Laali!
Justin Bieber Has Facial Paralysis
Justin Bieber Has Facial Paralysis
Another Honour For Julie Andrews
Another Honour For Julie Andrews
'This is the mildest Covid wave that I have seen'
'This is the mildest Covid wave that I have seen'
'Even after 25 years, I surprise people'
'Even after 25 years, I surprise people'
Sena MLA challenges decision nixing his RS poll vote
Sena MLA challenges decision nixing his RS poll vote
Life Among Ukraine's Ruins
Life Among Ukraine's Ruins

More like this

Raashii Wants To Entertain You!

Raashii Wants To Entertain You!

Who Has Sharvari's Heart?

Who Has Sharvari's Heart?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances