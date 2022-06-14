Meet The Brahmastra Stars: Mouni is Junoon!

The countdown to the most awaited trailer of the year has started and the teasers are dropping in.

Director Ayan Mukerji has begun introducing the main characters of his mega movie Brahmastra, Part One: Shiva with interesting posters and trivia.

We have to wait to know more about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt -- though we've seen them in the Kesariya song -- but here's looking at the rest of the stars.

The Brahmastra trailer will release on June 15, while the film opens in the theatres on September 9.

Please click on the images for a look at the Brahmastra cast.

IMAGE: Mouni Roy plays Junoon and Ayan says this about her:

'A lot of people, I think, are going to walk out of Brahmāstra, talking about Mouni’s Performance as Junoon.

'Moun - who has deep belief and deep surrender for Lord Shiva - has always understood Brahmāstra very naturally - and with that understanding, she really killed it with her part in our movie!

'My first meeting with her, I offered her a ‘special appearance’ in Brahmāstra. Eventually she shot with us from our first day to our last schedule, and is really, the surprise package in the film!

'More of Her… More of our Cast… More of Everything… In Our TRAILER TOMORROW.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan plays Guru and Ayan writes, 'GURU (and his Prabhāstra - The Sword of Light)

'Since my first meeting with Mr. Bachchan in 2016 to discuss Brahmāstra, he has always said that he loved the concept of this venture - Ancient Indian Astras which are protected in India Today!

'This blend of ancient Indian Spirituality and modern India - had really appealed to him, and to my great fortune, he agreed to be a part of Brahmāstra...

'And changed the destiny of our movie - by bringing his magnificent energy to our Guru - filling him with grace, wit and wisdom.

'So much excitement and respect in my heart today, as we launch our Guru Poster, and celebrate this collaboration with the Greatest of Indian Cinema!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

IMAGE: Nagarjuna, who plays Anish, says, 'ARTIST ANISH & HIS NANDI ASTRA

'When I grow up (finally), I would want to be like Nagarjuna Garu (Nag Sir, to me) - A gentleman with the warmest of hearts!!

'He entered the world of Brahmāstra and gave his fierce intensity to our movie; touched our entire crew with his kindness and generosity; and greatly added to our dream - of creating a truly pan-India movie experience with Brahmāstra!

'His Nandi Astra, in my opinion, is one of the highlights of our movie!

'Some of that, in our Trailer on June 15th!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayan Mukerji/Instagram