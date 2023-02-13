MC Stan Wins Bigg Boss 16

IMAGE: MC Stan with Salman Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy MC Stan/Instagram

Rapper MC Stan has won the popular reality television show Bigg Boss season 16 on Sunday, beating his friend Shiv Thakare.

Host Salman Khan presented the trophy, prize money of over Rs 3.1 million and a car to Stan.

Season 16, which began on October 1, 2022, saw Thakare emerge as the first runner-up.

Television actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ended in the third spot.

Politician-model Archana Gautam finished fourth, with Shalin Bhanot, known for shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar and Dill Mill Gayye, coming in at the fifth position.

"I am thankful to you sir for all that you have taught me. You are the most real person. I am sure my parents would be feeling very proud. Lots of love to everyone, my mandali and everyone," Stan said to Salman after he was declared the winner.

One of the highlights of Bigg Boss 16 was the bond shared by the 'mandali', which consisted of Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Choudhary, whose eviction surprised many including Khan, said she is elated with the love that came her way.

"I thought I might get evicted in one week, but after your (Khan's) scolding, I started getting practical (about the show)," she said.

The grand finale also saw Sunny Deol promote his upcoming film Gadar 2 along with co-star Ameesha Patel, and the team of the new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, headlined by Karan Kundrra, in attendance.