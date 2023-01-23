'I'm out of Bigg Boss becoz of politics'

'The easiest thing to do is character assassinate a woman.'

So close, yet so far.

This may sum up the journey of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma, who has been evicted from the reality show just days from the finale.

"I know I have made a place in the audience's heart, so I feel victorious.What is the point of playing a woman card and getting the trophy, but not winning hearts?", Soundarya asks Rediff.com Contributor Sameena Razzaq.

Do you think the contestants ganged up against you and got you evicted?

Absolutely, yes!

You only gang up and corner a person who you see as a potential candidate to win.

Gautam Vig calls your feelings for him fake. Was this relationship only meant for the show?

If he calls my feelings fake, it reflects on him because Salman (Khan) sir and Bigg Boss have been questioning his intentions regarding me repeatedly.

I have been doing my best, and am out in 16 weeks because of internal politics.

They thought I was strong.

I am sure he will do well. He is a good guy, so I will not say anything on that.

I always believe it's a personal perception. Nobody can spoil anyone's game. It is their own kismet.

Is this the end of your relationship with Gautam?

What relationship?

It's just an equation I ended up having, like how I have an equation with Priyanka, Sreejita and the others in the house.

He didn't stay too long. In fact, I spent double the amount of time in that house so at least I owned up to the fact that I don't feel connected to him anymore.

I think I am one of those real people, who easily owns up to their feelings.

Salman sir constantly made me aware that something was not genuine about his intentions for me.

I don't want to comment on it because to me, his feelings appeared genuine and I gave him the benefit of doubt.

So I will not say nasty things or make random statements.

What is it that Gautam and Shalin claim to know about you that might defame you if they talk about it?

If they actually know something, they must come out and say it out loud.

Even Bigg Boss asked them to speak up.

They can't randomly call me anything especially if they know nothing about me.

Their claims are baseless.

Am I a controversy queen?

If that is the case, I will be more than happy because that way, I will get more work.

By the way, I didn't know these people existed.

I am sure they have a great body of work.

The easiest thing to do is character assassinate a woman.

At one point, Shalin was attracted to you. Were you aware he had feelings for you?

Grapes are sour.

Yes, he did have feelings for me and everyone knew about it.

Salman sir himself stated that Shalin, at one point of time, had feelings for Soundarya and that's the reason Gautam said these things to him and then went after me.

Why do you think the makers of this show are biased towards Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia?

I have never said that.

I think Archana and I were talking and she casually mentioned that Nimrit is a Colors face and and she would have an upper hand.

In fact, I was the one who supported Nimrit during her captaincy on the finale week.

Yes, initially, we thought she is a Colors face, but I think it has a lot to do with a person's individuality and potential.

I am not accusing the makers or anybody. Our kismet takes us wherever.

Shiv Thakare feels you have been using the woman card too often.

If I was using the woman card, I would not have been character assassinated and brutally targeted by everybody in the house, including Shiv.

I am dignified in my replies.

Everything doesn't need to be addressed.

If I am not going to respect myself, nobody else will.

I will have to stand up for myself.

If I was to gang up and have an alliance with people, I wouldn't have been out.

Deep down, I know I have made a place in the audience's heart, so I feel victorious about it.

What is the point of playing a woman card and getting the trophy, but not winning hearts?

How excited are you about bagging Ekta Kapoor's Love Sex Dhokha sequel?

I would be more than happy to do it. Lets see how it goes.

I haven't been reached out by the makers yet.