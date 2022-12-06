Who Is The Most Fashionable In Bigg Boss 16? VOTE!

Over the years, many female celebrities have impressed us with their alluring avatars in the Bigg Boss house.

From Hina Khan to Rubina Dilaik to Shamita Shetty, we have seen many glamorous contestants put their best fashion foot forward on the show.

This season is no exception.

Who has your heart racing in Bigg Boss 16? Tell us in the poll below.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Apart from being one of the strongest contenders this season, Priyanka is also one of the most fashionable contestants in Bigg Boss 16.

From making a style statement in her colourful jacket dress to going blingy in a short gold dress, we have seen her pull off her outfits with confidence and sass.

She has experimented with her makeup and accessories too.

No wonder she's ruling the MyGlamm contest.

Soundarya Sharma

Soundarya is raising the temperature in the BB house.

Though she is relatively new in the industry, she's quite popular on social media courtesy her chic taste in fashion.

Whether it's Indian, western or fusion, Ms Sharma knows how to carry it off.

Even her gym clothes are trendy!

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

When it comes to playing the game, Nimrit is lagging behind and needs to buck up before it's too late.

But that's not the case with her style file.

While Nimrit does not experiment with her looks and clothes like the other contestants, but she knows what looks good on her.

We have seen her nailing the ethnic look and her style statement gives out cool, comfort vibes.

Tina Datta

Tina is giving tough competition to Soundarya when it comes to upping the house's hotness quotient.

While it's evident that Ms Datta puts in a lot of effort into every look, no one can carry off a sari as gracefully as she can.

We also loved it when Tina changed her look completely for a weekend episode and wore her hair poker straight with bangs, even as she rocked a pantsuit.

Archana Gautam

Whether it's entertainment, drama, fights or fashion, Archana Gautam gives her best.

She may not be as popular as the television actors but Archana is making her fashion choices count.

She doesn't shy away from trying different looks.

Like Tina, Archana nails the sari to perfection.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul is slowly starting to shine in the game and that's reflecting in her fashion trajectory as well.

Initially, her sartorial choices weren't much to write home about but, of late, the 19-year-old has been making some cool style statements.

She looks beautiful in saris but much better when she glams up.

Who is the most glamorous contestant in Bigg Boss 16? VOTE!