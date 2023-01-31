News
'Bigg Boss Is Difficult For Women'

By AFSAR DAYATAR
January 31, 2023 12:42 IST
When she was evicted from Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta spoke her heart out.

"If you're a woman and you're in the (Bigg Boss) house, it is a difficult ride for you because there are a lot of challenges," she says, as Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com focused his camera on her.

 

Among the first things Tina addressed was her equation with Shalin Bhanot on the show.

It seemed the couple had developed feelings for each other, but it did not last long.

"I got to know Shalin inside the house, and became friends with him," Tina explains.

"I always took care of him, whether it was about his chicken or anything else. When I started spending more time with him, I realised that he's a manipulator and shows a lot of aggression. When I came out of the house, I learnt he has a history of aggression."

 

"Shalin has been a better actor than a person," Tina says, and goes on to say just why.

Tina also talks about the way she felt when Farah Khan had entered the show and labelled her and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 'mean girls'.

 

The season started with what seemed to be a love triangle between Tina, Shalin and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, with the latter being almost obsessive with Shalin.

The equation changed through the weeks, and Tina clarifies that she had told Shalin to "draw a line and rectify".

 

Tina admits there were many unfair moments on the especially when 'Nimrat (Kaur Ahluwalia) got the last captaincy on a platter.'

That's not all.

"It seemed no one wanted the Ticket To The Finale; Priyanka and I were the only ones fighting for it. I could not see the josh and passion from the others. That was unfair," she says.

 

