Can Soundarya Ever Look 'Meh'?

Dentist-turned-actress Soundarya Sharma's style is anything but boring.

That's the case with her hobbies as well. A trained vocalist, she loves competing in car races.

In 2017, she was launched in Anupam Kher's Ranchi Diaries -- the role landed her the Best Debutante award at the Jharkhand International Film Festival.

A winner of Lokmat's Most Stylish Diva Award (2018), she represents a trendy generation and rarely disappoint when it comes to fashion.

Here's looking at the Bigg Boss 16 contestant's style.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

Dramatic. Glamorous. Effortless. Stunning. We'll fall short of words to define these all-black separates which come with a hint of sass and class.

Soundarya uses shredded denims and a turtle-neck white top to accentuate her curves while staying comfortably fashionable.

It's all about the drama for Soundarya who lets the focal point be her black and silver tube top and figure-hugging skirt.

How is one not expected to steal the show in a dress as dramatic as this one? It's a look that screams 'I'm here!'

The bright purple pairs beautifully with the glittering stones on her waist and ears.

Is she ever capable of looking 'meh'? Soundarya rocks a nude high-slit dress that sits beautifully on her shoulders and cascades down into a high slit.

Hot pants with a lace patchwork and a black bralette... this outfit gets an A+.

However, the blue shirt tied to the waist looks pretty pointless, unless its only purpose is to match her toenails.