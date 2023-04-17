News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Malaika-Arjun Romance In The Lift!

Malaika-Arjun Romance In The Lift!

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 17, 2023 17:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor know how to make magic even in a lift!

The couple, who are currently holidaying in Berlin, posed in an elevator for their 'liftie series'.

Fashion inside a lift! Malaika wears three different looks for her 'liftie series'. The first is a while turtle neck sweater, paired with a white coat and pants.

And Arjun just can't look away.

 

 

Malaika picks a black winter jacket over black stockings for her second look.

 

In the third frame, Malaika wears an oversized powder-blue sweater.

 

Arjun captions this picture: 'Rain or Shine, She makes me look just Fine!!!'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram and Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Shriya Saran's Stunning Transformation
Shriya Saran's Stunning Transformation
Watch Salman Spill Everyone's Secrets!
Watch Salman Spill Everyone's Secrets!
Tara Just Made Summer Hotter
Tara Just Made Summer Hotter
Maulana Azad references were dropped in 2013: NCERT
Maulana Azad references were dropped in 2013: NCERT
'Dil toh baccha hai ji': Kohli's Day Out
'Dil toh baccha hai ji': Kohli's Day Out
SC asks collector to hold meeting on Gyanvapi wazu
SC asks collector to hold meeting on Gyanvapi wazu
Atiq killers shifted from Prayagraj jail
Atiq killers shifted from Prayagraj jail

More like this

Missing Malaika's Dance Moves?

Missing Malaika's Dance Moves?

Twinkle's Love Tip, Just For You!

Twinkle's Love Tip, Just For You!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances