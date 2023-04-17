Malaika-Arjun Romance In The Lift!

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor know how to make magic even in a lift!

The couple, who are currently holidaying in Berlin, posed in an elevator for their 'liftie series'.

Fashion inside a lift! Malaika wears three different looks for her 'liftie series'. The first is a while turtle neck sweater, paired with a white coat and pants.

And Arjun just can't look away.

Malaika picks a black winter jacket over black stockings for her second look.

In the third frame, Malaika wears an oversized powder-blue sweater.

Arjun captions this picture: 'Rain or Shine, She makes me look just Fine!!!'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram and Arjun Kapoor/Instagram