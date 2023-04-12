Missing Malaika Arora's Dance Moves?

Have you been missing Malaika Arora's groovy dance moves?

Well, she's back with yet another hot number, this time it's sung by Guru Randhawa.

The song is called Tera Ki Khayal from Guru Randhawa's album, Man Of The Moon.

The Punjabi song was released this month.

Malaika looks gorgeous in the video, and Guru Randhawa joins her.

Guru Randhawa and Royal Maan wrote the song. Sanjoy composed the music and Bosco Leslie Martis directed the video.

Malaika has given us some amazing dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Pandey Ji Seeti.

She recently made her digital debut with the Disney+Hotstar show Moving In With Malaika where viewers had access to her personal life through unfiltered conversations.

Guru Randhawa collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for the song Moon Rise from the Man Of The Moon album.

He is all set to make his acting debut in the comedy film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay alongside Anupam Kher and Saiee Manjrejar.

With inputs from ANI