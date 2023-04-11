Twinkle's Love Tip, Just For You!

Soha’s motivational message... Farah gets clicked at work... Sunny turns into disco girl...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna shares a cute video of herself with husband Akshay Kumar and gives a love tip: 'Behind the scenes and we are smiling a bit more in front of the cameras than we would if we were just having tea together:) I think love makes for a great canape but friendship is the main course that keeps you going. Agree? Disagree?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

That’s how Pooja Hegde keeps herself busy while getting ready -- she tucks into her favourite pizza before the trailer launch of her much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal nails the Boss Lady look for a photoshoot in her striped shirt and pleated trousers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

‘Inebriated by the air,’ says Mouni Roy while enjoying a boat ride in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan shares her post work-out picture with a motivating message: 'Try to tear me down but I will rise from the ground, like a skyscraper.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone channels her inner disco girl in a shimmery one-shoulder dress for an event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan returns to shoot life, and gets clicked at Mumbai's popular Bandra-Worli Sea Link landmark.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla Kumar/Instagram

Divya Khosla Kumar looks pretty in yellow as she enjoys her day off from shooting in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suniel Shetty/Instagram

Suniel Shetty catches up with brothers Irrfan and Yousuf Pathan in Bangalore for the ongoing IPL tournament.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Suit up and beat the heat is Neil Nitin Mukesh’s mantra this summer!