Watch Salman Spill Everyone's Secrets!

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.

It's been four years since we saw Salman Khan as a hero in a feature film release in theatres -- his last was in 2019's Dabangg. Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Man was an OTT release while Antim - The Final Truth and Godfather saw him in cameos -- and even Salman seems quite surprised by this.

"Chaar saal mein lamba break ho ga, sabki peet toot gayi," Salman says, poker-faced, then assures everyone that there's another release coming up after six months.

Of course, all eyes are now on his latest movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

"It's a typical Hindustani film," Salman describes it, as Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com bring you moments from the film's trailer launch.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: (Clockwise) Tej Sapru, Raghav Juyal, Jagapathi Babu, Jassi Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vijendra Singh, Vinali Bhatnagar, Palak Tiwari, Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan, Shenaaz Gill and Bhumika Chawla.

Salman was in a terrific mood during the trailer launch, cracking better punch-lines that he does in his movies and bringing on the laughs.

The way he describes how he did the action in the film is hilarious, and you can watch it here.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla flashback to their Tere Naam days.

Sheznaaz Gill makes her Bollywood debut with this film, and when it was her turn to speak on the mike, Salman interrupts with, "Move on kar jao."

Is he perhaps asking Gill to move on after the tragic death of her boyfriend and actor Siddharth Shukla?

Initially, Shenaaz is confused too, and says, "Main samjhi nahi," making Salman repeat himself.

Watch her reaction here:

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak makes her debut in this film too, and she finds the experience surreal.

Salman first met Palak when she was just eight years old. He was working with Shweta in Bigg Boss at the time, and he talks about how Palak came to be a part of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman couldn't help but reveal a few secrets of his cast members.

Is Raghav Juyal seeing Palak Tiwari? Salman gives us the answer here.