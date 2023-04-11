News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Watch Salman Spill Everyone's Secrets!

Watch Salman Spill Everyone's Secrets!

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: April 11, 2023 11:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

It's been four years since we saw Salman Khan as a hero in a feature film release in theatres -- his last was in 2019's Dabangg. Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Man was an OTT release while Antim - The Final Truth and Godfather saw him in cameos -- and even Salman seems quite surprised by this.

"Chaar saal mein lamba break ho ga, sabki peet toot gayi," Salman says, poker-faced, then assures everyone that there's another release coming up after six months.

Of course, all eyes are now on his latest movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

"It's a typical Hindustani film," Salman describes it, as Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com bring you moments from the film's trailer launch.

 

IMAGE: (Clockwise) Tej Sapru, Raghav Juyal, Jagapathi Babu, Jassi Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vijendra Singh, Vinali Bhatnagar, Palak Tiwari, Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan, Shenaaz Gill and Bhumika Chawla. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Salman was in a terrific mood during the trailer launch, cracking better punch-lines that he does in his movies and bringing on the laughs.

The way he describes how he did the action in the film is hilarious, and you can watch it here.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla flashback to their Tere Naam days. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Sheznaaz Gill makes her Bollywood debut with this film, and when it was her turn to speak on the mike, Salman interrupts with, "Move on kar jao."

Is he perhaps asking Gill to move on after the tragic death of her boyfriend and actor Siddharth Shukla?

Initially, Shenaaz is confused too, and says, "Main samjhi nahi," making Salman repeat himself.

Watch her reaction here:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak makes her debut in this film too, and she finds the experience surreal.

Salman first met Palak when she was just eight years old. He was working with Shweta in Bigg Boss at the time, and he talks about how Palak came to be a part of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Salman couldn't help but reveal a few secrets of his cast members.

Is Raghav Juyal seeing Palak Tiwari? Salman gives us the answer here.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde keeps her fingers crossed about the film's fate. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
What Salman Has In Common With Yogi
What Salman Has In Common With Yogi
10 Ways To Propose Like Salman Khan!
10 Ways To Propose Like Salman Khan!
'If I get paid Rs 1,000 crore...'
'If I get paid Rs 1,000 crore...'
IMD predicts normal rains during south-west monsoon
IMD predicts normal rains during south-west monsoon
IMF lowers India's growth projection to 5.9% for FY24
IMF lowers India's growth projection to 5.9% for FY24
India rejects China's protest on Shah's Arunachal trip
India rejects China's protest on Shah's Arunachal trip
Shettar defiant as BJP tells him not to contest polls
Shettar defiant as BJP tells him not to contest polls

More like this

How successful are Salman's Eid films?

How successful are Salman's Eid films?

'Salman is taking the threats casually'

'Salman is taking the threats casually'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances