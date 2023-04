Shriya Saran looked like a million bucks at the second Pinkvilla Style Icons awards.

It made the actor go down memory lane to dig up a picture from 2021, when she was pregnant with her daughter Radha.

Shriya captions the pictures: 'From 2021 to 2023. Grateful. Hare Krishna.'

Shriya wed Andrei Koscheev on March 12, 2018, and they had their daughter Radha in January 2021.

Shriya's stunning look at the awards ceremony.