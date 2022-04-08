News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Janhvi's Airport Style? Or Pooja's?

Like Janhvi's Airport Style? Or Pooja's?

By Rediff Movies
April 08, 2022 13:58 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Thursday.

 

IMAGE: Where's Janhvi Kapoor headed?
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde is catching a flight too.

 

IMAGE: Of course, the Radhe Shyam actress doesn't go aanywhere without her daily workout session.

 

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan poses for pictures after a shooting schedule of her film Gaslight.

 

IMAGE: Her co-actor Vikrant Massey joins her.

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor gets her nails done.

 

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Director Mudassar Aziz, left.
There are reports that the duo are collaborating on a film, which will co-star Sonakshi Sinha, who had starred in Aziz's Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi.

 

IMAGE: Sonu Sood steps into Rannvijay Singha's shoes for the 18th season of MTV Roadies: Journey in South Africa.

 

IMAGE: His wife Sonali Sood was there to cheer him.

 

IMAGE: Divya Khosla Kumar smiles for the camera.

 

IMAGE: Days after she dolled up for a fashion show, Ameesha Patel heads out with DJ Aqeel.

 

 

 
