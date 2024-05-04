News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Shahanshaah' vs 'shehzada': Priyanka, Modi trade barbs over Rahul

'Shahanshaah' vs 'shehzada': Priyanka, Modi trade barbs over Rahul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 04, 2024 18:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘shahanshaah' (king of king) who lives in a palace but is cut off from the public, responding to the PM's ‘shehzada' jibe for her brother Rahul Gandhi.

IMAGE: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vada and Prime Minister Narendra Modi address rallies during the Lok Sabha polls. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress general secretary was addressing a public rally at Lakhani in Gujarat's Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency to canvass for her party candidate Geniben Thakor.

“He calls my brother ‘shehzada'. I would like to tell him that this shehzada walked for 4,000 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to listen to your (people's) problems, met my brothers and sisters, farmers and labourers and asked how we can resolve their problems,” she said.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat on Thursday, PM Modi had targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, saying Pakistan was eager to make the ‘shehzada' of the grand old party India's next PM as the country's enemies want a weak government at the helm.

 

“On the other hand is your ‘shahanshah', Narendra Modiji. He lives in a palace. Have you ever seen him on TV? Clean clothes with not a single speck of dust, not a single stray hair strand. How will he ever understand your hard work, your farming? How will he understand your problems, that you are overburdened with inflation?” she said.

The Congress leader also said that the BJP wants to change the Constitution, and reduce and weaken the rights given to the people through the statute book.

“If you understand politics today, the biggest thing that Modi has done in the last 10 years is to weaken the rights of the public,” she said.

In Banaskantha, which will go to polls in the third phase on May 7, the BJP has nominated Rekha Chaudhary, an engineering college professor and first-timer, against Congress' Thakor.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is Election Slipping Out Of Modi's Hands?
Is Election Slipping Out Of Modi's Hands?
Modi Is Being Outnumbered And Out-Rallied
Modi Is Being Outnumbered And Out-Rallied
Anxiety Behind Modi's Banswara Speech?
Anxiety Behind Modi's Banswara Speech?
No funding from Cong, Puri LS candidate returns ticket
No funding from Cong, Puri LS candidate returns ticket
That's why...: Jaishankar on Biden's xenophobia remark
That's why...: Jaishankar on Biden's xenophobia remark
IPL: How Jaiswal got back into the groove
IPL: How Jaiswal got back into the groove
'Now China Is Afraid'
'Now China Is Afraid'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

EC 'Super Super Cautious' About Modi

EC 'Super Super Cautious' About Modi

'BJP Underperformance May Trigger...'

'BJP Underperformance May Trigger...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances