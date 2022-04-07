News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Start Your Day With This SMILE

Start Your Day With This SMILE

By Rediff Movies
April 07, 2022 08:54 IST
Karisma gets ready for summer...Krystal explores Kashmir...Saiyami's state of mind...

IMAGE: Sharvari knows just how to steal hearts.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shriya Saran shares a pic from the sets of her film Hello Mary and thanks Cinematographer Kiran Deohans: 'Thank you for the way you light us our world... Literally Bestest cameraman ever.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Saiyami Kher wants some beach time.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria teases us with a pic from her Maldives holiday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karsima Kapoor gets ready for summer.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna picks a dress from her summer wardrobe too.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Comparison is simply a distraction from your own glow up,' feels Sandeepa Dhar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal is getting 'Mid Week Blues'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anita Hassanandani rocks the white dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Krystle D'souza goes biking in Gulmarg.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
Guess who Kareena is PARTYING with?
How Ranbir and Alia Fell in Love
Hrithik parties with Saba, Sussanne
'BharatPe board is charting out path for listing'
Slavia is Skoda's big bet on the sedan segment
What Shah Rukh Said To Cummins
Beautiful Indians On The Red Carpet
