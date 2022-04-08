News
Ameesha Stuns In Pink

Ameesha Stuns In Pink

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 08, 2022 09:24 IST
Ameesha Patel's fans were floored when she walked the Times Fashion Week ramp looking like a real-life doll.

Wearing a tiered pink ruffled gown, she completed the look with pink accessories and a matching tiara.

Please click on the images for a better look at the pics.

IMAGE: Ameesha takes to the Times Fashion Week ramp in a pink flowing gown by Designer Rinckee Parakh.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Times Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Dressed in shades of pink, Ameesha looked gorgeous in a show-stopping look from the collection Rosa.

 

IMAGE: Is she giving you Barbie doll vibes?

 

IMAGE: Models took to the ramp in lovely pink silhouettes.
They completed the look with flowers on their head and subtle make up.

 

IMAGE: The collection had a good mix of lehengas, saris and gowns.

 

IMAGE: The ramp came to life with the vibrant pink outfits.

 

IMAGE: Rinckee Parakh joins Ameesha in closing the show.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
