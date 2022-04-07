News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Where In The World Are These Stars?!

Where In The World Are These Stars?!

By Rediff Movies
April 07, 2022 12:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood stars travel all the time on work or for a much-needed vacation.

Let's take a look at where the stars are heading today.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Alaya F enjoys a salad in Paris.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria meets a friend in the Maldives: 'Meet Hermy the hermit crab! I found him waddling his way through the beach and now we're basically BFF's (he's tiny but if you look close you can see him!)'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Amala Paul hikes in the mountains and tell us, 'Head to the mountains once in a while. The cold warms up your heart.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Urmila Matondkar enjoys chilly nights in London.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ali Fazal and Omar Masood shoot for Vishal Bhardwaj's Netflix film Khufiya along with Tabu in Calgary, Canada.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Swara Bhasker is in Michigan.
'Say hello to 'Hughes Fellow Artist-in-Residence' at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Thank you Centre for South Asia Studies #UMich. Also excited to be one of the keynote speakers at the School of Information symposium on 'Social Media Influencers & New Political Economy in South Asia & Africa'.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda shares a pic from his London Diaries.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kirti Kulhari unwinds in Jordan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Harshvardhan Rane and his little sister Rohini admire the Goan skies.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tovino Thomas takes in the view at the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Alia-Ranveer To Sing In Swiss Land
Alia-Ranveer To Sing In Swiss Land
Like Katrina's Dramatic BOLD EYES?
Like Katrina's Dramatic BOLD EYES?
Step Inside Neha-Angad's Sweet Home
Step Inside Neha-Angad's Sweet Home
5 Healthy Asanas For Kids
5 Healthy Asanas For Kids
Discussion on Karnataka cabinet rejig next week: CM
Discussion on Karnataka cabinet rejig next week: CM
'My wife is flirting with other men'
'My wife is flirting with other men'
A Temple For My Dog
A Temple For My Dog

More like this

Priyanka turns cheerleader for Nick!

Priyanka turns cheerleader for Nick!

Like Sara's Summer Style?

Like Sara's Summer Style?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances