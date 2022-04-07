Where In The World Are These Stars?!

Bollywood stars travel all the time on work or for a much-needed vacation.

Let's take a look at where the stars are heading today.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: Alaya F enjoys a salad in Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria meets a friend in the Maldives: 'Meet Hermy the hermit crab! I found him waddling his way through the beach and now we're basically BFF's (he's tiny but if you look close you can see him!)'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: Amala Paul hikes in the mountains and tell us, 'Head to the mountains once in a while. The cold warms up your heart.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

IMAGE: Urmila Matondkar enjoys chilly nights in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Ali Fazal and Omar Masood shoot for Vishal Bhardwaj's Netflix film Khufiya along with Tabu in Calgary, Canada.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

IMAGE: Swara Bhasker is in Michigan.

'Say hello to 'Hughes Fellow Artist-in-Residence' at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Thank you Centre for South Asia Studies #UMich. Also excited to be one of the keynote speakers at the School of Information symposium on 'Social Media Influencers & New Political Economy in South Asia & Africa'.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda shares a pic from his London Diaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

IMAGE: Kirti Kulhari unwinds in Jordan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

IMAGE: Harshvardhan Rane and his little sister Rohini admire the Goan skies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

IMAGE: Tovino Thomas takes in the view at the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram