News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Caught smuggling 25kg gold, Afghan diplomat resigns

Caught smuggling 25kg gold, Afghan diplomat resigns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 04, 2024 22:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Zakia Wardak, the senior-most Afghan diplomat in India, has resigned from her position after reports emerged that she was caught at Mumbai airport last month for allegedly trying to smuggle 25 kg of gold worth Rs 18.6 crore from Dubai.

IMAGE: Consul General of Afghanistan Zakia Wardak. Photograph: @MumAfghanConsul/X

Wardak had taken charge as the acting ambassador of Afghanistan to New Delhi since late last year after working as the Afghan Consul General in Mumbai for over two years.

In a statement posted on 'X', the Afghan diplomat said she decided to resign in view of numerous personal attacks on her that severely impacted her ability to effectively operate.

She, however, did not mention the reports of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seizing 25 kg of gold from her at the Mumbai airport on April 25.

It is learnt that the DRI did not arrest Wardak as enjoyed diplomatic immunity.

"It is with great regret that I announce my decision to step away from my role at the consulate and embassy of Afghanistan in India, effective May 5," she said.

 

"Over the past year, I have encountered numerous personal attacks and defamation not only directed towards me but also towards my close family and extended relatives," she said.

Wardak took charge of the Afghan embassy in New Delhi last November after the mission helmed by then ambassador Farid Mamundzay announced its closure.

Mamundzay had moved to the UK.

There was no comment by Indian officials on Wardak's resignation.

"These attacks, which appear to be organised, have severely impacted my ability to effectively operate in my role and have demonstrated the challenges faced by women in Afghan society who strive to modernise and bring positive change amidst ongoing propaganda campaigns," Wardak said in her statement.

She said the "persistent and coordinated" attacks have surpassed a "tolerable threshold".

"While attacks on me and my character were not altogether surprising, as being in public life is something I had prepared myself for, I was unprepared for the toll it took on those close to me. It is not fair to subject them to such unwarranted and horribly unfair experiences," she said.

"The persistent and coordinated nature of these attacks, aimed at defaming my character and undermining my efforts, have surpassed a tolerable threshold," Wardak added.

"It has become increasingly clear that the public narrative is unfairly targeting the only female representative within this system, rather than focusing on constructive assistance and support," she said.

"While it is my passion to serve my country and contribute to positive change, I find it necessary to prioritize my well-being and ability to function in a normal capacity. Therefore, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my current role."

The Afghan diplomat also thanked India for its "unwavering support" during her tenure in the country.

"It has been a great privilege working alongside the people of India for the past three years. I am grateful for the collaborative efforts and shared vision for progress between nations," she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Air India Express cabin crew held for smuggling gold
Air India Express cabin crew held for smuggling gold
Prime accused in Kerala gold smuggling case abducted?
Prime accused in Kerala gold smuggling case abducted?
Hike in import duty on gold may fuel smuggling
Hike in import duty on gold may fuel smuggling
2 lynched in Meghalaya after teen alleges rape attempt
2 lynched in Meghalaya after teen alleges rape attempt
IPL PIX: RCB bowlers restrict Gujarat Titans to 147
IPL PIX: RCB bowlers restrict Gujarat Titans to 147
Highest-ever advancing stocks on BSE in April
Highest-ever advancing stocks on BSE in April
Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna taken into custody
Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna taken into custody
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

30 flyers held for 'smuggling' flee Lucknow airport

30 flyers held for 'smuggling' flee Lucknow airport

Booming business: How gold is SMUGGLED into India

Booming business: How gold is SMUGGLED into India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances