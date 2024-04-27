News
Mamata loses balance, falls while boarding helicopter

Mamata loses balance, falls while boarding helicopter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 27, 2024 15:22 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her balance and fell while boarding a helicopter in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district on Saturday afternoon.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on her way to an election rally when she falls while boarding a helicopter. Photograph: ANI on X

She was on the way to Kulti for an election rally when the incident happened.

 

"The CM fell inside the helicopter after losing her balance while she was trying to sit. She is fine," a senior officer, who was accompanying Banerjee, told PTI.

Following the incident, she flew to Kulti and addressed a rally in support of TMC's Asansol candidate Shatrughan Sinha.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
