Kriti Sanon: Coming To Your Home Soon!

Joginder Tuteja reveals some surprises coming up on OTT.

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani

Release Date: October 4

Where to watch: JIO Cinema

Six years ago, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's love story Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was a decent success in the pre-pandemic era. Now another film Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani on a gay relationship arrives straight on digital.

Starring Aditya Seal, Sunny Singh and Pranutan Behl, it is directed by Hardik Gajjar, who has earlier made Bhavai with Pratik Gandhi.

CTRL

Release Date: October 4

Where to watch: Netflix

A dark thriller set in the world of AI, CTRL stars the Call Me Bae couple Ananya Pandey and Vihaan Samat.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is about a couple where Ananya decides to get back on her boyfriend through AI after he cheats on her.

The Tribe

Release Date: October 4

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Tribe is a reality show where some young Indian influencers embark on a journey to make a mark in the international social media space.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, this series takes viewers behind the scenes of the glamorous but competitive world of social media influencers.

With drama, competition and a lot of glitz, it promises an exciting look into influencer culture.

Manvatt Murders

Release Date: October 4

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Thrillers are the staple offering on OTT and this month’s murder mystery quota is taken care of by Manvatt Murders.

A Marathi Web series where Ashutosh Gowariker steps in as a senior cop to solve seven unsolved murders over many months in a remote village, it features Marathi actresses Sai Tamhankar and Sonali Kulkarni in principal roles.

Just like many other Marathi offerings, this one too appears to be a rooted and rustic affair.

The Signature

Release Date: October 4

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Signature sees Anupam Kher as a husband goes through emotional and financial turmoil when his wife becomes critically ill.

Mahima Chaudhry makes a comeback with this film.

Incidentally, she was one of the leading ladies in Anupam Kher's directorial debut Om Jai Jagadish,

Bigg Boss 18

Release date: October 6

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Salman Khan returns to host yet another season of this controversial reality show and these are some of the celebrity guests, who make appear on the show.

Citadel Diana

Release date: October 10

Where to Watch: Prime Video

After Priyanka Chopra gave us a taste of the spy series, the Italian version of the show, Citadel: Diana, arrives with Matilda De Angelis and Lorenzo Cervasio taking on Manticore.

You will have to wait another month for the Indian version of the series, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha.

Raat Jawan Hai

Release date: October 11

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Anjali Dinesh Anand, Priya Bapat and Barun Sobti play three friends caught in the unpredictable world of raising children. The comedy drama has been directed by Sumeet Vyas.

Reeta Sanyal

Release Date: October 14

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

After The Kerala Story and Sunflower Season 2, Adah Sharma will be seen in Reeta Sanyal.

Adah plays a lawyer, and this courtroom drama captures the challenges that she faces.

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh

Release Date: October 17

Where to watch: Prime Video

What happens when an Indian family reaches Pittsburgh to fulfil their great American dream only to see all their plans going for a toss?

Worse, if they find themselves under investigation?

The Pradeeps -- a family of five -- go through a hilarious rollercoaster ride in this series.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

Release date: October 18

Where to Watch: Netflix

Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey get together again to give us another season of their friendship and everyday lives.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor joins this season.

Do Patti

Release date: October 25

Where to Watch: Netflix

Twin sisters (played by Kriti Sanon) and a fierce cop (Kajol) collide in the crime thriller Do Patti, set in a fictional town in Uttarakhand.