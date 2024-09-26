Meet The Stunning Spy Girls

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Samantha and Matilda De Angelis got together to attend the London premiere and celebrate the upcoming releases of Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny,

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka has already begun working on the second season of the spy series, co-starring Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Video IN/Instagram

Anthony and Joe Russo, executive producers of the Citadel franchise.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Video IN/Instagram

Samantha steps in PeeCee's shoes for the show's Indian version, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Video IN/Instagram

Citadel: Honey Bunny follows stuntman Bunny and struggling actress Honey as they are drawn into a world of action, espionage, and betrayal.

Years later, they must reunite to protect their daughter Nadia when their dangerous past comes back to haunt them.

Varun Dhawan, who plays Bunny, could not attend the event, so he did the next best thing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

He photoshopped himself in the picture and wrote, 'London premiere of #citadelhoneybunny I was there!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Video IN/Instagram

Citadel: Honey Bunny is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and written by former Rediff journalist Sita R Menon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Video IN/Instagram

Raj & DK and Sita have collaborated on multiple projects, such as Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone, Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Video IN/Instagram

Matilda De Angelis takes up the central role in the Italian version of the series, Citadel: Diana.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Set in Milan in 2030, Citadel: Diana follows Diana Cavalieri, a former agent of the independent global spy agency, Citadel.

After the agency's destruction by the powerful enemy group called Manticore, Diana is left undercover as a mole.

When she sees a chance to escape, she must place her trust in Edo Zani, the son of a high-ranking Manticore leader.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Citadel: Diana will stream on Prime Video from October 10.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Say hello to the Citadel team: (Left to right, sitting) Angela Russo-Otstot (Executive Producer, and sister of the Russo brothers), Matilda De Angelis, Gina Gardini (Citadel: Diana, Executive Producer), Priyanka Chopra and Samantha.

(Left to right, standing) Anthony and Joe Russo, David Weil (Writer), Sita R Menon, Raj and DK.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com