Will These Stars Make It To Bigg Boss 18?

Bigg Boss 18 is all set to return to our screens on October 6. Hosted by Salman Khan, the names of the contestants who will be participating are not revealed yet.

Still, there are many in celebs who are in contention for the new season.

Namrata Thakker finds out more about them.

Nyrra Banerjee

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nyrra Banerjee/Instagram

Nyrra, who is best known for playing the lead in the hit Star Plus show Divya Drishti, has worked in several films across languages since her acting debut in 2007.

She made her big screen debut in 2010 with the Telugu movie Aa Okkadu and then in 2012, starred in the Hindi movie, Kamaal, Dhamaal, Malamaal.

Born in Mumbai, the 37 year old has learned Hindustani classical music and ghazals from her mother and is a trained Kathak dancer too.

Last year, Banerjee participated in the adventure reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, but couldn't lift the trophy.

Chaahat Mani Pandey

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chaahat Mani Pandey/Instagram

Chaahat began her acting career in 2016 with the television serial Pavitra Bandhan after shifting base from Madhya Pradesh to Mumbai.

But it was only in 2019 that she landed her first lead role in the show Hamari Bahu Silk.

Since then, Chaahat has acted in several popular shows like Durga: Mata Ki Chhaya, Nath and Mera Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi.

In 2021, she made her Web debut with the show, Ishq Mein Kill Dil and in 2023, she entered politics by joining the Aam Aadmi Party.

Nią Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nią Sharma/Instagram

Nia is one of the most popular television actors and is known for her sassy personality and chic fashion choices.

She started her acting career in 2010 and has been a part of many hit shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4,

In 2017, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. She didn't win, so she took part in the show again and won.

She's also been a part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dhikhhla Jaa and the cooking based show Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment,

Shoaib Ibrahim

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram

Best known for playing Prem in the hit Colors TV show Sasural Simar Ka, Shoaib took a break from acting between 2013 and 2017.

He isn't new to reality shows.

In 2017, he took part in Nach Baliye with his wife Dipika Kakar and last year, he participated in Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11.

Dipika won Bigg Boss 12. Will her husband win Bigg Boss 18?

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dheeraj Dhoopar/Instagram

After making his acting debut in 2009, model-turned-actor Dheeraj Dhoopar rose to fame when he replaced Shoaib Ibrahim as Prem in the popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka.

Later, he did another successful show called Kundali Bhagya for five years.

In 2022, Dheeraj tried his hand at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, but was eliminated at the beginning.

Shilpa Shirodkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shirodkar/Instagram

Former model and actress Shilpa Shirodkar is likely to participate in the show.

Shilpa, who is Namrata Shirodkar's younger sister, starred in films like Kishen Kanhaiya, Hum, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen and Mrityudand. She quit acting in 2000 after getting married and moving to London.

She made her comeback in 2013 with the television show Ek Mutthi Aasmaan.

In 2020, she returned to films and played a supporting role in Guns of Banaras which was shot in 2014 but the release was delayed by six years.

Shehzada Dhami

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehzada Dhami /Instagram

This good looking actor has been in the industry only for four years, but has already made his mark.

He started his career in 2020 with the fantasy show Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and later went on act in shows like Choti Sarrdaarni and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In 2021, Shehzada turned singer and released his first music video.

Avinash Mishra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avinash Mishra/Instagram

Model Avinash Mishra made his small screen acting debut in 2017 with ZEE TV's show Sethji and became a household name after playing Shantanu Mazumdar in Yeh Teri Galiyan.

Avinash has also acted in several popular shows like Ishqbaaz, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Durga: Matta Ki Chhaya.

Dolly Chaiwala

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dolly Chaiwala/Instagram

The famous chaiwala from Nagpur may entertain audiences with his antics in Bigg Boss this year.

With over 4 million followers on Instagram, Dolly Chaiwala has definitely got the fan base to help him win the show. But the question is: Will we see him in Bigg Boss?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com