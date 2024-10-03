An Intimate Video Is All Set To Release In Theatres!

Bollywood seems to have ignored October, with only two Hindi releases coming up in theatres.

But cine-goers need not worry, as Hollywood and south cinema makes up for it.

Joginder Tuteja gives us the theatres releases of the month.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Release date: October 4

Joker: Folie à Deux is the highly-anticipated sequel to Todd Phillips' 2019 Joker.

Joaquin Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck/Joker, and the new film is set two years after the events of the first movie.

Arthur is now a patient at the Arkham State Hospital, where he meets fellow inmate Harleen Quinzel (Lady Gaga) and falls in love.

They experience life as a musical through their linked insanity, while the followers of the movement Arthur accidentally created in the first movie do what they can to set him free.

Vettaiyan

Release date: October 10

A day before Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, the actor reunites with his Hum co-star Rajinikanth in the thriller Vettaiyan.

Rajini plays an encounter specialist and the Big B seems to be playing a senior official out to nab him.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video

Release date: October 11

Rajkummar Rao is having an amazing year. First, his niche film Srikanth fared well and then Stree 2 emerged as an all time mega blockbuster.

Now he is all set to romance Triptii Dimri in the comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video.

When an intimate video of a newlywed couple leaks, all hell breaks loose.

Jigra

Release date: October 11

After being seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt will lead the show in Vasan Bala's Jigra.

This film looks dramatic and emotional, as Alia goes all out to save her brother Vedang Raina from jail.

Martin

Release date: October 11

Kannada film Martin, starring Dhruv Sarja, is being hugely promoted.

One waits to see how the pan-India action film will be received by the audience.

Paani

Release date: October 18

Director Addinath M Kothare also takes up the role of the protagonist Hanumant Kendre in the Marathi film, Paani.

The film is inspired by Kendre, who is known for transforming water conservation in the Marathwada region.

Priyanka Chopra produces the film.

Venom: The Last Dance

Release date: October 25

Tom Hardy returns in and as Venom, a superhero in the Marvel franchise.

While this is a film everyone is waiting for, Venom is arriving just before Diwali and may have its run curtailed, thanks to big movies like Singham 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 taking up majority screens.

Lucky Baskhar

Release date: October 31

The Telugu film is a thriller set in the 1980s, and follows the journey of an ordinary bank cashier who becomes very rich.

Directed by Venky Atluri, it stars Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Amaran

Release date: October 31

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the Tamil film Amaran stars Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose and Bhuvan Arora.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Kashmir, the film promises an emotionally charged, action-packed cinematic experience.

Amaran is produced by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and Sony Pictures International Productions.