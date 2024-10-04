Ready For The Tribe?

From Vijay saving the day yet again to Vikramaditya Motwane's latest offering, Sukanya Verma lists everything you can watch on OTT this week.

The Tribe

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A reality show centred around five Indian influencers, which include Javed Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa and Chunky Pandey's niece Alanna, dreaming big bucks in Los Angeles guided by entrepreneur Hardik Zaveri.

The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

2024's Tamil blockbuster starring superstar Vijay is all set to stream on Netflix.

The actor slips into a double role avatar of a father and son, as the retired elite agent is forced to return to the field where a new set of challenges await.

CTRL

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Ananya Pandey and Vihaan Samat play a pair of social media influencers sucked into the dark side of the digital age in Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller.

Challengers

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Luca Guadagnino's sexy sports drama about a troika of tennis players explores the complexity of human relationships when a tennis player-turned-coach pits her out-of-form husband against his former best friend and her ex-boyfriend on court.

Where's Wanda?

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: German (with subtitles)

A German dark comedy series about how a missing teen's parents take it upon themselves to look for their child and discover unsettling truths about their neighbourhood.

Manvat Murders

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

Film-maker Ashutosh Gowariker dons khaki to play a cop investigating a brutal crime case set in the 1970s in the seven-part thriller inspired by real-life policeman Ramakant S Kulkarni's memoirs, Footprints on the Sands of Crime.

IF

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Actor-director John Krasinski takes a break from his A Quiet Place horror franchise to helm a live-action-animation combo about a girl's ability to see everyone's imaginary friends.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Events from 1940s Gyeongseong shifts to present-day Seoul form the action-packed backdrop to Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee's adventures as they take on a formidable foe in the second season of the lavishly mounted series.

It's What's Inside

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A body-swapping horror comedy that goes bonkers after a friend's arrival at a pre wedding party, which pulls the guests into playing a wild game of guessing who's who.

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Sunny Singh and Aditya Seal discover the societal challenges confronted by same sex relationships in Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani.

Boat

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Set in the early 1940s against the backdrop of World War 2, Chimbu Deven's drama tells the survival story of 10 people getting on a boat in a bid to escape Japan's bombings of Madras, but their ordeal is far from over.

The Signature

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

A remake of the National Award winner Marathi melodrama, Anumati, The Signature, starring Anupam Kher, revolves around an elderly man's struggles after his wife slips into a coma and is put on life support.

Scenes from the Pandemic

Where to watch? YouTube

Language: Hindi

Tanmaya Shekhar's relatable short film looks at the direct impact of COVID-19 on a 22 year old's life and career through the lens of technology as a medium and necessity.

Trouble

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Swedish (with subtitles)

Accused of a crime he did not commit, a salesman breaks out of jail in pursuit of the real offender in Jon Holmberg's Swedish crime comedy inspired by 1988's cult classic, Stul.

Colourrs of Love

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

A sexologist nursing a broken heart hopes to find love again in a Smaran Sahu-led slice-of-life.

Noryang: Deadly Sea

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Director Kim Han-min recreates the battle of Noryang fought during Japanese invasions of Korea to epic levels in the sequel to 2022's Hansan: Rising Dragon.