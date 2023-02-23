News
Kiara's Special Wish For Mum

Kiara's Special Wish For Mum

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 23, 2023 12:24 IST
Kiara Advani knows just how to make mommy Genevieve feel special on her birthday.

The actor shared some beautiful clicks from her wedding, and wrote a touching note to ma.

'Mummaaaaaa Happy Happy Birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother.. I am blessed to be your daughter,' Kiara writes to Genevieve.

 

Kiara's brother Mishaal Advani joins just in time for mum to land a kiss on the bride.

 

Kiara's father Jagdeep Advani and Sidharth Malhotra complete the perfect family portrait at the mehendi ceremony.

 

A picture for keeps from the sangeet ceremony.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
