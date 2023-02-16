Kiara-Sid's Mehendi Look

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked like a dream at their mehendi ceremony as they wore outfits from the shelves of Manish Malhotra.

Kiara makes a pretty picture against the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

Explaining her look, Manish writes, 'Our graceful bride @kiaraaliaadvani opts for a classic off-white chikankari lehenga with gold borders. The pearl beaded blouse paired with our glistening golden yellow dupatta with hand embroidery, Swarovski crystals and pearls.'

'The charm of nonchalant elegance, the vigour of contemporaneousness, the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani in full regalia,' he adds.

Sharing Sidharth's picture, he writes, 'A tribute to classical timelessness, with just the perfect mix of contemporary infusion. @sidmalhotra encapsulates the energy and versatility of vibrant tints.'

'The dreamy @sidmalhotra in a self-toned mustard kurta bandhi with tonal threadwork. The look is imperialised with our intricate kashmiri woven shawl from our private collection.'

The couple got married on February 7, followed by receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.