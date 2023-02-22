News
Rediff.com  » Movies » At Jeh Baba's Grand Birthday Party

At Jeh Baba's Grand Birthday Party

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 22, 2023 15:51 IST
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a birthday bash for their little munchkin Jeh Baba as he turned two on February 21.

It was a family affair, with close friends dropping in and adding to the fun pool party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Jeh does not let go of his juice box, as he blows the candle on his birthday cake, with some help from mommy Kareena Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

The birthday boy with his family, mum Kareena, daddy Saif and brother Taimur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Lots of balloons on the big day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sibling time: Saif with his sisters Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Aunt Karisma Kapoor arrives for the party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma bonds with her brother-in-law and Hum Saath Saath Hai co-star.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Her wish for Jeh: 'All tied up #herecomes2 Happy birthday to my J baba love you mostest.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Jeh makes an announcement.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Bua Saba wishes Jeh: 'Rule the world... My darling Jeh! May luck love n blessing Pave your path, Forever! Love You my Munchkin! Happy 2nd Birthday.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

'Here's to making more great music, having the best chats, eating the yummiest food and chillin' like a villain' -- love you Jeh baba. Happy Second Birthday,' says Soha.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Uncle Kunal Kemmu arrives in all black.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

He writes, 'Happy Birthday Jeh baba!! love you li'l lion.'

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Angad Bedi was also present at the party.

