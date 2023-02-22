At Jeh Baba's Grand Birthday Party

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a birthday bash for their little munchkin Jeh Baba as he turned two on February 21.
It was a family affair, with close friends dropping in and adding to the fun pool party.
Jeh does not let go of his juice box, as he blows the candle on his birthday cake, with some help from mommy Kareena Kapoor.
The birthday boy with his family, mum Kareena, daddy Saif and brother Taimur.
Lots of balloons on the big day.
Sibling time: Saif with his sisters Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan.
Aunt Karisma Kapoor arrives for the party.
Karisma bonds with her brother-in-law and Hum Saath Saath Hai co-star.
Her wish for Jeh: 'All tied up #herecomes2 Happy birthday to my J baba love you mostest.'
Jeh makes an announcement.
Bua Saba wishes Jeh: 'Rule the world... My darling Jeh! May luck love n blessing Pave your path, Forever! Love You my Munchkin! Happy 2nd Birthday.'
'Here's to making more great music, having the best chats, eating the yummiest food and chillin' like a villain' -- love you Jeh baba. Happy Second Birthday,' says Soha.
Uncle Kunal Kemmu arrives in all black.
He writes, 'Happy Birthday Jeh baba!! love you li'l lion.'
Angad Bedi was also present at the party.