Kiara-Sidharth's Gold Sangeet

Kiara-Sidharth's Gold Sangeet

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 22, 2023 11:13 IST
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra may have kept their wedding private, but are treating their fans to select pictures every once in a while.

After the mehendi pictures, here's another set from their sangeet.

 

Kiara and Sidharth caption these pictures: 'Something about that night.. something really special.'

 

Designer Manish Malhotra explains Kiara's outfit: 'Our stunning bride @kiaraaliaadvani embraces extravagant glamour in our artistic ombre lehenga, personalised to make more than just a statement, featuring meticulous handwork that took 4,000 hours to craft.

'A striking gold to silver transition, 98,000 sparkling Swarovski crystals are paired with our haute couture stole with marabou feather detailing.

'The custom look was paired with a captivating neckpiece in a careful curation of natural diamonds and a colossally enchanting ruby pendant from the Manish Malhotra High Jewellery collection.'

 

Describing Sidharth's outfit, he says: 'Our striking groom @sidmalhotra chose majestic charm, wearing a tailor-made velvet sherwani in a stark combination of black and gold.

'Crafted with intricate threadwork and precious Swarovski crystals the A-symmetrical kurta reveals a subtle twist exploring the perfect balance between cultural roots, and cutting-edge aesthetics.'

 

Black and gold never looked so good!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

