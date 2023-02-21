News
Rediff.com  » Movies » At Shivaleeka-Abhishek's Haldi Ceremony

At Shivaleeka-Abhishek's Haldi Ceremony

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 21, 2023 16:15 IST
Who says haldi means yellow? Sometimes it means pink as well!

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak proved that when they matched in shades of pink at their haldi ceremony.

The Khuda Haafiz actor and Drishyam 2 director wed in Goa on February 9, and have been sharing beautiful pictures from the wedding since.

Beautifully clicked by Epic Stories, here are pictures from their haldi ceremony.

 

Shivaleeka looks pretty in pink.

 

Like her mehendi?

 

The couple wore custom-made outfits from the Gulabo and Mard collection by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

 

Kisses for a lifetime.

 

The couple met on the sets of Khuda Haafiz, which Abhishek produced.

 

Shivaleeka's Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 -- Agni Pariksha, which released in 2022, was her last cine outing.

 

Abhishek's feature film debut directorial Drishyam 2 was one of 2022's biggest blockbusters.

 

The haldi ceremony.

 

The couple are covered in 'Pyaar ka rang'.

 

Applying haldi to each other.

 

Turning the swag on.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
