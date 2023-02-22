News
Ram Charan Goes BAREFOOT To The US

Ram Charan Goes BAREFOOT To The US

By SUBHASH K JHA
February 22, 2023 11:39 IST
Photograph: ANI Digital/Twitter

Ram Charan has left for the US to join M M Keeravaani for the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 12.

He was barefoot when he checked in at Hyderabad airport, as per the requirements as a devotee of the Sabarimala temple.

Ram Charan has to wear black and go without footwear for a certain period of time.

 

Photograph: ANI Digital/Twitter

Keeravaani left for the US earlier this month to spend time with his cousin in San Jose.

Director S S Rajamouli and Ram Charan's co-star NTR Jr are also expected to join in for the Oscars.

 

Photograph: ANI Digital/Twitter

All eyes are on this foursome to bring home the Oscar in the Best Song category for Naatu Naatu from their blockbuster film, RRR.

"We are confident of bringing home the Oscar," Keeravaani assures Subhash K Jha.

Interestingly, Keeravaani will reportedly perform at the Oscars too.

SUBHASH K JHA
