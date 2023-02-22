Ram Charan Goes BAREFOOT To The US

Photograph: ANI Digital/Twitter

Ram Charan has left for the US to join M M Keeravaani for the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 12.

He was barefoot when he checked in at Hyderabad airport, as per the requirements as a devotee of the Sabarimala temple.

Ram Charan has to wear black and go without footwear for a certain period of time.

Keeravaani left for the US earlier this month to spend time with his cousin in San Jose.

Director S S Rajamouli and Ram Charan's co-star NTR Jr are also expected to join in for the Oscars.

All eyes are on this foursome to bring home the Oscar in the Best Song category for Naatu Naatu from their blockbuster film, RRR.

"We are confident of bringing home the Oscar," Keeravaani assures Subhash K Jha.

Interestingly, Keeravaani will reportedly perform at the Oscars too.