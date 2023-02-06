Kiara-Sid Shaadi: All You Need To Know

IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Shershah.

The pictures may not be out yet, but Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding is reportedly in full swing.

The festivities at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer include haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, followed by the wedding on February 7.

The couple and their families arrived in Rajasthan on February 4.

The mehendi and sangeet night reportedly took place on February 5.

According to India Today, a special performance was organised by the families. The playlist includes Kiara-Sid's hit songs like Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane and Nachne De Saare.

Apparently, Kiara's brother Mishaal, who is a rapper and composer, sang a special song.

Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda lends her expertise for Kiara's mehendi.

IMAGE: Kiara and Sidharth in Shershah, the sets on which love happened.

Among the guests spotted at the venue are Manish Malhotra (but, of course), Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, the couple's mentor Karan Johar, Producer Ashvini Yardi and singer Ankit Tiwari.

Security has been beefed up for Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal. Isha and Alia (Kiara's real name) went to the same school. Isha's twin Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta have also arrived.

After their wedding, the couple will host two receptions, one in Delhi, Sidharth's hometown, and one in Mumbai.

The couple met during the wrap-up party of the 2018 anthology Lust Stories, where Kiara had featured in a segment directed by Karan Johar.